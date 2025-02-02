LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.50.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $366.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.06. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $375.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

