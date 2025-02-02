LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $405.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $397.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.50.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $366.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.06. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $375.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,204.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

