Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lument Finance Trust were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 72.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.