MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.45.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$22.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total value of C$1,094,099.92. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.