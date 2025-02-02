Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 8,139 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.
Apple Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $236.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
