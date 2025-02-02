Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Masco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Masco by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Masco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $79.28 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

