MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MXL. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on MaxLinear from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MXL

MaxLinear Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.79.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 32,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $651,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,413.80. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,634.80. This trade represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $927,278. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5,114.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 126,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 124,430 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 966,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $16,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.