Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MEOH. CIBC restated an “outperformer” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Get Methanex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEOH

Methanex Price Performance

MEOH opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. Methanex has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.