MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth $11,765,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 9,042.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

MGE Energy stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.17.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Further Reading

