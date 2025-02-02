National Bankshares Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$110.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$101.50 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$96.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$97.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$75.53 and a 1 year high of C$108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.31. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Insider Activity at Imperial Oil

In related news, Director Bradley William Corson bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$97.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$467,713.92. 71.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

