National Bankshares Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$16.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.71.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FRU

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 2.0 %

FRU opened at C$12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.60. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.19 and a twelve month high of C$14.84.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.