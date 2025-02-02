Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $205.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

