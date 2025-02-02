Needham & Company LLC Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $1,200.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.93.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOW opened at $1,020.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.37, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,083.66 and a 200-day moving average of $954.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,751. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.