Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Has $7.66 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.4% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $205.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

