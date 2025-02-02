North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOA. Cibc World Mkts upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.13.

Shares of NOA opened at C$27.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$22.68 and a 12 month high of C$34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$737.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$286.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.95 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total transaction of C$196,204.40. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

