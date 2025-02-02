Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Creative Planning grew its stake in Northern Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Northern Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Northern Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 24.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $112.29 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,467. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $1,698,972.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,476.46. This trade represents a 78.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,426,307. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.