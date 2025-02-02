Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,187,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,435,000 after buying an additional 1,542,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 388,692 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 93,421.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,194,000 after acquiring an additional 184,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 162,623 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 55.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 148,584 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $112.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $1,698,972.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,476.46. The trade was a 78.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,448.83. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $6,426,307. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

