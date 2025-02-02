Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Price

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PHM. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average is $127.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1,059.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

