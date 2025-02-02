Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $220.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $203.42 on Friday. Dover has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $214.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

