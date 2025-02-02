Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.68. Opthea shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 6,031 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Opthea in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Opthea to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Opthea alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Opthea

Opthea Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Opthea during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opthea during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Opthea during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

About Opthea

(Get Free Report)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.