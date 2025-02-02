Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,149 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $53,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

OXLC opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

