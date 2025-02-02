Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,782 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 18.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,605,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,167 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Vale by 3,692.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,404,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,544 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Vale by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,059,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,906,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,073,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

VALE opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.92. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

