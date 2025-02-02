Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,290 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTRA opened at $27.69 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.41.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

