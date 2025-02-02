Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 970 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 259.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $3,181,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.67.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $328.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.40.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total transaction of $1,137,332.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. This represents a 15.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.13, for a total transaction of $40,371.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,788,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,027,765.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,849 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,504. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

