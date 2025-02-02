Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $1,556,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $449.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

