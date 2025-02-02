Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,298 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Creative Planning grew its position in First Solar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,882 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 10.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Solar by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,024 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $650,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $167.52 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.88 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.89 and a 200-day moving average of $205.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLR. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

