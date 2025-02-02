Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 26,937 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

