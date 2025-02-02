Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,054 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 38,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 116,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $251,127.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,335,924.23. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,032,875.70. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.34 and a fifty-two week high of $178.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.41.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

