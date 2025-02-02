Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 38,869 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 3,410.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 3,794.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amcor by 296.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.70 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

