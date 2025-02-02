Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 579 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.25.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $391.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $233.95 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.