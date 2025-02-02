Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 6,224 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,343 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $423,066,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,140,257 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $205,743,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $151,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 837,155 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,511,000 after acquiring an additional 139,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,840.22. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,282 shares of company stock worth $2,099,996. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

