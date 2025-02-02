Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 7,424 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 28,384 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IP

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.