Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,560 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Down 0.3 %

ABEV opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABEV

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.