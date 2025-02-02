Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,654 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Creative Planning raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $2,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $249.39 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $258.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.54.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total value of $2,815,675.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,814.27. This trade represents a 27.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,670. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $5,915,209. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.