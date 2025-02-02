Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after buying an additional 231,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,801,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,397,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,185,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,768,000 after buying an additional 47,998 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,375,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,812,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.75. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

