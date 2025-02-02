Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,184 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of NextDecade worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NextDecade by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
NextDecade Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $8.48 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
