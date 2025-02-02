Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Quarry LP increased its stake in Autoliv by 133.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Autoliv by 13.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 22.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $96.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa America raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.62.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

