Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,759,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

ULTA opened at $412.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.93 and a 200 day moving average of $386.10. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

