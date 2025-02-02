Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,813 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,652 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,015,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 38.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 54,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,997 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNO opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -149.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -255.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.61.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

