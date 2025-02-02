Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after buying an additional 119,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 32,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,669,000 after buying an additional 87,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,295.28. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $589,131 over the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

