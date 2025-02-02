Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 119.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 90.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000.

BIDU opened at $90.60 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Several analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

