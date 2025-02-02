Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 119.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 90.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000.
Baidu Stock Down 4.4 %
BIDU opened at $90.60 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
