Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $181.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average is $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

