Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 300.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 708.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 55.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Li Auto stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

