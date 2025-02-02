Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WES. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $694,000. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,084,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $883.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 42.99%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

