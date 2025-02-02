Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

