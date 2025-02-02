Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Murphy USA by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Murphy USA by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $503.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.55 and a 52-week high of $561.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.40.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

