Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

