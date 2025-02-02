Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,681 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CR opened at $170.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average of $158.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Crane has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CR. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CR

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.