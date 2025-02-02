Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 424 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Corpay by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay
Corpay Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of CPAY stock opened at $380.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.08. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.10 and a 12-month high of $391.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.05. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corpay Profile
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corpay
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.