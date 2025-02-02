Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 49,783 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 648.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,783 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $7,405,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

